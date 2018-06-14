VIZ Media Announces Anime Expo 2018 Exclusives, Panels, Guests & Autograph Sessions!

VIZ Media has announced its exclusives, panels, autograph sessions and retail specials for Anime Expo 2018 – which takes place July 5th–8th at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.

San Francisco, CA, June 13, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers an exciting schedule of activities, special guests, and retail exclusives as part of the company’s participation at Anime Expo 2018.

Anime Expo is the largest dedicated anime/manga fan convention in North America and will take place July 5th–8th at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets and full details are available at: www.anime-expo.org. VIZ Media will be located on the main convention floor in Booth #2206.

This year, Anime Expo attendees are invited to catch special guest appearances by talented English voice actors from hit VIZ Media anime series. Featured talent include voice actors from SAILOR MOON, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, and K, as well as the creative staff behind the RWBY series and the creator of HOMESTUCK. Fans are also invited to attend panels, autograph sessions and to take advantage of promotional giveaways and a variety of exclusive and pre-street items that will be available for purchase at the VIZ Media booth.

In addition to a bevy of free giveaways, the VIZ Media booth this year will feature two fun activities for attendees. Fans can participate in the SAILOR MOON SUPERS Pegasus Dream Chase to find the majestic Pegasus and receive a special prize. An exclusive TOKYO GHOUL poster will also be given away. Please check the daily booth schedule for activity times.

The in-booth VIZ Media retail area will offer a variety of must-have convention exclusives. Each purchase comes with a special VIZ Media 2018 limited edition tote bag offered in two distinct designs: MY HERO ACADEMIA and POKÉMON: SUN AND MOON.

Notable VIZ Media exclusives and presale items include:

HOMESTUCK Book 1 and Book 2 (Prestreet) with Exclusive Dust Jacket & Gift With Purchase Patches – $20 each

MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Replica – $15

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Manga Replica – $15

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Figure Set – $30

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Enamel Pin – $12

SAILOR MOON SUPERS T-Shirt – $15

Special Pre-Order Items:

SAILOR MOON SUPERS Part 2 Home Media Set (Combo Pack) includes Gift With Purchase Art Card Set – $55

Special Bundles & Gift With Purchase Items:

MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Bundle – $20

Includes MY HERO ACADEMIA manga Vols. 1-3 & exclusive enamel pin

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Vol. 1 – $10

Includes MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Vol. 1 and exclusive double-sided full color poster

Premium WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Annual Subscription – $30

Includes an exclusive WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP patch, MY HERO ACADEMIA desk mat, and two collectible YU-GI-OH! trading cards

VIZ Media Anime Expo 2018 Panels:

Thursday, July 5th

2:00pm VIZ Media Official Panel

LP1 / Petree Hall

The VIZ team kicks off AX with announcements, exclusive first looks, and prizes!

Friday July 6th

10:30am RWBY Creative Team Autograph Session

Industry Autograph Area

Meet Gray Haddock, the head of animation at Rooster Teeth, and Kerry Shawcross, RWBY’s Animation Director and Co-Writer for a signed poster to celebrate the RWBY OFFICIAL ANTHOLOGY manga. For tickets, stop by the VIZ booth Thursday 2:00pm.

11:00am SHONEN JUMP Official Panel

LP3 / Room 408AB

We’ve got exciting news about new series, all-time fan favorites, and what we’re doing to bring you the world’s best manga!

3:00pm JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Official Panel

Main Events Hall

Don’t miss this epic event with special guests, news, and some surprises!

Saturday July 7th

10:00am HOMESTUCK Creator Autograph Session

Industry Autograph Area

Meet Andrew Hussie, the creator of the web comic sensation and receive a personalized signed poster. Please pick up a signing ticket from the VIZ booth on Friday at 2:00pm.

10:00am SAILOR MOON Official Panel

Main Events Hall

Join members of the staff and cast of the SAILOR MOON anime for news, updates, and more from everyone’s favorite Guardian of Love and Justice.

11:50am K: SEVEN STORIES

Join K: SEVEN STORIES cast and crew members including producer Go Nakanishi, Patrick Seitz (English voice of Reishi Munakata), Shimba Tsuchiya (Japanese voice of Takeru Kusuhara), and Kaname (official cosplayer).

K Staff and Voice Cast Autograph Session

Industry Autograph Area

Meet K’s staff and voice cast in this special signing session. Tickets for this special event will be distributed at the VIZ booth on Saturday at 10:00am.

6:00pm K: SEVEN STORIES Premiere Event

LP1 / Petree Hall

Be among the first to watch an all new OVA set in the K universe! There’ll be special guests and giveaways for attendees.

For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

