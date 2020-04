Add Venom to the growing list of major film releases to be postponed – but at least the sequel now has a title.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was scheduled for an October, 2020 release but will now premiere on June 25, 2021.

Woody Harrelson returns as serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...