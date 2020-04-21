I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet Launches Today!

I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet – a manga based on a series of popular light novels – launches today from Yen Press.

Today publisher Yen Press takes readers on a hilarious, fantasy action/adventure with the launch of the new manga series – I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet.

The series, written by Nozomi Ginyoku with artwork by Taro Shinonome and Yanomitsuki, debuts today in print and digitally. It’s rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers.

A comedic fantasy manga based on the popular light novel series. In this new adventure, a knight finds himself reincarnated as a behemoth, one of the most powerful monsters in the world, and when he meets a beautiful elf girl, he’s ready to fight at her side. Problem is, a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like…a housecat?!

Yen Press will also launch the original light novel series for I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet under its Yen On literary imprint this summer.

