Universal Undates Minions: The Rise of Gru!

Universal Pictures and Illumination have announced that – due to circumstances arising for the coronavirus – the release date for Minions: The Rise of Gru has been vacated.

A statement from Illumination follows.

Illumination’s MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU, previously dated for release on , 2020, is now unset.

A new release date will be announced at a later time.

Statement from Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination:

“In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government’s guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. This means we will be unable to finish MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions.”

