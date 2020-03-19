He Can Be Dumb Trailer: Never Have I Ever!

Adolescent life is never easy – especially if you’re a Hindu valley girl like Devi – an overachiever with a short fuse.

Premiering on April 27th and inspired by co-creator Mindy Kaling’s life, Netflix’s Never Have I Ever presents a new take on the coming of age story.

Series Premiere Date: , 2020

About the Series: Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.

