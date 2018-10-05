Twenty One Pilots To Perform at 2018 American Music Awards!

Rock duo Twenty One Pilots will perform their track Jumpsuit at the 2018 American Music Awards live on Tuesday, October 9th (ABC, 8/7C).

Dick clark productions and ABC today announced that American Music Award-winning rock duo Twenty One Pilots will return to the AMAs stage to deliver a YouTube Music Moment at the “2018 American Music Awards.” The band will treat fans to their alternative/indie track “Jumpsuit,” which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart and is the fastest-rising song to reach No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart since 2009 and garnered the top spot on the Rock Airplay chart. “Jumpsuit” is the first single from the band’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, “TRENCH,” out today.

Twenty One Pilots joins previously announced performers benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Mariah Carey, Ciara featuring Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Shawn Mendes with Zedd, Panic! At the Disco, Taylor Swift, and Carrie Underwood, as well as a special tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the “2018 American Music Awards,” the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.

Twenty One Pilots shook the world with the release of their 2015 LP “BLURRYFACE,” an album that would go on to sell over 7 million copies worldwide and earn the band their first-ever GRAMMY® Award as they shattered longstanding chart records, and captivated audiences worldwide on sold-out arena runs and at international festivals. Now three years later, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have returned to write the next chapter of their story with “TRENCH,” the band’s highly anticipated new studio album. “TRENCH” finds Twenty One Pilots fearlessly reimagining the possibilities of their music through the same candid expression and genuine identity that helped to cement their place as one of the largest bands in the world.

The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now closed in all categories except New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One® Savor® Card and Collaboration of the Year.

Fans can vote for each award 100 times per day, per voting platform in one or both of the ways below.

• Via web at VoteAMAs.com

• Posting a tweet on Twitter that includes the nominee’s name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the tweet

Voting for New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card and Collaboration of the Year will close on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 5:59:59 p.m. PDT, one hour into the live broadcast.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 15, 2017, through Aug. 9, 2018.

YouTube Music is the presenting sponsor of the “2018 American Music Awards.”

Capital One Savor Card and Subaru of America, Inc. are sponsors of the “2018 American Music Awards.” Media partner is Cumulus Media/Westwood One.

The “2018 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Tracee Ellis Ross are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

