BBC America Announces Doctor Who’s Global Premiere Date and Times!

Check out Jodie Whittaker’s interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.

BBC AMERICA’S DOCTOR WHO GLOBAL PREMIERE GOES

COAST-TO-COAST AT 1:45PM ET/10:45AM PT ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7TH

The highly-anticipated global premiere of BBC AMERICA’s Doctor Who on Sunday, October 7th, will now be simulcasting coast-to-coast at 1:45pm ET/10:45am PT on the network. That evening, BBC AMERICA will air a special encore at 8pm ET/PT with bonus interviews with Jodie Whittaker and footage from New York Comic Con. For the run of the season, the series will premiere regularly at 8pm ET/PT on Sundays.

In addition, to feed fans’ ever-increasing excitement about Doctor Who’s return, BBC AMERICA will be surrounding the day’s premieres with Doctor Who: The Ultimate Watch Party, beginning at 1:15pm ET/10:15am PT and continuing after the episode ends. The show will feature exclusive interviews with Jodie Whittaker and panel interviews with Doctor Who fans and experts.

Watch Jodie Whittaker’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Doctor Who Trailer

Doctor Who Sneak Peek Scene

