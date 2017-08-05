Troubling Leonard Cohen Trailer: Mr. Robot: Season 3!

USA Network has released a troubling trailer for Mr. Robot – it’s a kaleidoscope of brief scenes from season three as Leonard Cohen recitess the lyrics from his song, Democracy.

A new photo from season three introduces us to a non-nonsense used car salesman named Irving – whom I suspect is anything but a used car dealer…

Mr. Robot returns Wednesday, Oct. 11th (10/9C).

Mr. Robot returns for season_3.0.

About: MR. ROBOT follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world. Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot. The series also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, Stephanie Corneliussen and BD Wong.

