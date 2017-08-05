Fate is a Funny Old Thing Trailer: Goodbye Christopher Robin!

If every reader who ever loved Winnie the Pooh saw Goodbye Christopher in a theater, it would do an easy half billion.

The new trailer for the film shows the mostly lovely relationship between Alan (A.A.) Milne and his son, Christopher Robin and hints at the bits that coalesced into the classic Winnie the Pooh books.

It’s almost as delightful as the books. Goodbye Christopher Robin opens on October 13th.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will TiIlston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

