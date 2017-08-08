Top Thriller Writers Love Wind River!

Dennis Lehane, Harlan Coben, David Balducci, Lee Child and Jeff Abbott are at the peak of this generation’s thriller writers and perennial bestselling authors. They know a great thriller when they see one.

All five are quoted on the new poster and in the new trailer for writer/director Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River.

WIND RIVER is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, WIND RIVER also stars Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, and James Jordan.

FOLLOW WIND RIVER:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/WindRiverMov

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/WindRiverMovie

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/WindRiverMovie

Like this: Like Loading...