FOX Sets A Christmas Story As This Year’s Live Musical Event!

Inspired by the classic movie A Christmas Story and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit A Christmas Story: The Musical, FOX has announced that its next live musical event will be A Christmas Story – produced by Marc Platt featuring Emmy Award-nominee May Rudolph as the mother of 9-year old Ralphie Parker.

LIVE MUSICAL EVENT “A CHRISTMAS STORY” TO PREMIERE SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, ON FOX

Emmy Award Nominee Maya Rudolph Cast in Leading Role

FOX’s next live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY, will air Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) LIVE on FOX. From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, the three-hour live television event, inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will be executive-produced by award-winning film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land”). The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) will star as the mother of nine-year old “Ralphie Parker.” Additional casting information to be announced soon.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, recent Tony Award winners for the musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” and lyricists of “La La Land’s” Academy Award-winning song, “City of Stars,” also scored “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” and will compose several new songs for the LIVE television event, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (“Grease: Live”) adapting the book.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (Pasek and Paul) and Best Book of a Musical. The original Broadway production of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” opened Nov. 19, 2012. Based on the writings of Jean Shepherd, the book was written by Joseph Robinette, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical was based on the motion picture “A Christmas Story,” written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and the novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepherd. The now-classic 1983 feature film, which became a sleeper hit, has since taken on a new life, along with growing critical acclaim, to become a perennial holiday favorite beloved by families and kids of all ages.

A CHRISTMAS STORY will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (“Grease: Live,” “Anything but Love,” “Ira & Abby”) serving as co-executive producers and writers. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will compose music and lyrics for the event.

About Marc Platt

Marc Platt is the Emmy Award-winning producer of FOX’s “Grease: Live.” He is also an Academy Award-nominated producer, most recently for director Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” and Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies.” Platt has developed some of the most successful film, theater and television projects of the last 30 years. His film resume includes such titles as “Legally Blonde,” “Into the Woods,” “Drive,” “Rachel Getting Married,” “Scott Pilgrim” and “Wanted.” He is also the producer of the Broadway mega-hit “Wicked,” which has been seen by more than 50 million fans worldwide, and has racked up $4 billion globally. A former film executive, Platt served as president of production for three movie studios, where he oversaw box office and critical successes, including “Philadelphia,” “Rudy,” “As Good As It Gets,” “Legends of the Fall” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Like this: Like Loading...