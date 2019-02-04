Top Prize Trailer: Toy Story 4!

Woody and the gang can’t find Buzz Lightyear. There’s a reason for that – check out the Super Bowl spot for Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4, below.

Toy Story 4 opens on June 21st.

ABOUT “TOY STORY 4”:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

