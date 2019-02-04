Netflix Premieres 1st Ever Nature Doc Spot On Super Bowl Sunday!

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, Netflix premiered the first trailer for the upcoming landmark natural history series Our Planet, from the creator of Planet Earth and produced in partnership with World Wildlife Fund and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

It’s the first time Netflix has posted a nature documentary spot during the super Bowl. Check it out below.

Our Planet premieres globally on Netflix on April 5th.

This marks the first time a nature documentary series has been featured in a National Super Bowl spot.

About Our Planet: This eight-part series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will explore the unique and precious wonders of our natural world from the creator of the award-winning series Planet Earth. In partnership with World Wildlife Fund, Our Planet combines stunning photography and technology with an unprecedented, never-before-filmed look at the planet’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants. The ambitious four-year project has been filmed in 50 countries across all the continents of the world, with over 600 crew members capturing more than 3500 filming days, and will focus on the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America. Visit netflix.com/ourplanet and OurPlanet.com for more information on the series.

