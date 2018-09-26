TNT Finds Showrunner for The Alienist Sequel!

TNT has tapped Frank Pugliese as Showrunner for The Alienist’s sequel limited series, The angel of Darkness.

Pugliese’s television credits include House of Cards, Night of the Living Dead, Homicide (for which he won a WGA Award), Love and Blood, Fallen Angels, Street-time, The Beat, Law and Order, Borgia and Copper.

TNT Taps Frank Pugliese as Showrunner for New Limited Series, The Angel of Darkness

Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T to Co-Produce

Sequel to Caleb Carr’s The Alienist

Emmy® Award-Winning The Alienist is a Top 10 Cable Drama

LOS ANGELES, SEPTEMBER 26, 2018 – Turner’s TNT has secured critically acclaimed and Emmy® Award-nominated writer and producer Frank Pugliese (House of Cards) to serve as showrunner for The Angel of Darkness, a new limited series based on the sequel to author Caleb Carr’s best-selling The Alienist. A huge critical and ratings success, The Alienist is a top 10 cable drama, having reached more than 50 million people across multiple platforms.

The Alienist’s lead cast, including Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on the Train) and Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral), will return for The Angel of Darkness. The all-new storyline finds Sara Howard (Fanning), who has opened her own private detective agency, enlisting the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and John Moore (Evans) to hunt down an elusive killer.

Pugliese is a seasoned, award-winning producer and writer for television and theater. He most recently served as executive producer and co-showrunner for House of Cards, for which he received three Emmy® Award nominations. Pugliese’s television credits include Night of the Living Dead, Homicide, for which he won a WGA Award, Love and Blood, Fallen Angels, Street-time, The Beat, Law and Order, Borgia and Copper.

“Following the tremendous success of The Alienist, we are excited to welcome an immensely talented and accomplished showrunner who could not only do justice to Caleb Carr’s popular sequel but also add a unique point of view,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “With Frank, we have found a three-time Emmy® Award nominee whose unique skills will surely catapult The Angel of Darkness to the same heights of success as its predecessor.”

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the talented cast, crew and team that brought The Alienist to life,” said Pugliese. “Myself and the writers coming on board for The Angel of Darkness are looking forward to continuing this story born from the wondrous imagination of Caleb Carr.”

The Angel of Darkness is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T with Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...