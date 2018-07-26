Three Bells Trailer: Slender Man!

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. When one of them goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, HIS latest victim.

Slender Man opens on August 10th.

Follow us on Social: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Slender Man

Directed by: Sylvain White

Written by: David Birke

Based on a character by: Victor Surge

Produced by: Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Robyn Meisinger, Sarah Snow

Cast: Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso and Javier Botet

Like this: Like Loading...