Three Bells Trailer: Slender Man!

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. When one of them goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, HIS latest victim.
Slender Man opens on August 10th.
Slender Man
Directed by: Sylvain White
Written by: David Birke
Based on a character by: Victor Surge
Produced by: Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Robyn Meisinger, Sarah Snow
Cast: Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso and Javier Botet