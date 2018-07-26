2018 Comic-Con recap

Comic-Con International returned to San Diego from July 19 – 22, 2018 with preview night on July 18. As our very own writers Michelle Alexandria and Sheldon Wiebe continued to update us with what was going on during Comic-Con, I made the trek from Los Angeles to San Diego to be in the thick of the action. Welcome to my annual recap of my favorite conference!

Comic Con has grown from its roots years ago. From a one day convention in March 21, 1970 focused on comics to a 4 day pop culture phenomenon where Hollywood has gotten in the action, Comic-Con is not going away any time soon. If you love your TV shows, you just might get to see your fave TV characters in real life and see previews of trailers or episodes before anybody else! Over the years, I have talked with people who wondered how to get into the convention. It’s kind of like getting Willy Wonka’s golden ticket. It’s not easy to get in! So this year, I’m going to give you the scoop on that process. First, you can’t just drive up to the convention center on a Saturday morning and buy a ticket for the day. That’s way too easy. You need to sign up for a Comic-Con member ID first. If you have attended Comic-Con in the past, lucky you, you’re eligible to do preregistration! Pay attention to online preregistration which occurs around the fall, and be ready to jump online waiting in a virtual waiting room. If you are randomly selected to register, welcome to Comic Con! Otherwise, there is open registration which includes people who have not attended yet. Once again there is a virtual waiting room. If chosen, up to three people can be registered under that ticket. In addition, a child 12 years old and under can attend for free with one paying adult.

Let’s fast forward to “the day”. Yay, you got a ticket into Comic-Con! Bags are packed. You scored a hotel. You find parking. You impatiently wait in line for your badge (get used to it, there will be a lot of lines all week), grab your backpack and souvenir book with schedule and run to the previews. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Preview night was kicked off with an exclusive pilot screening of new series Manifest, upcoming episode of Gotham and The 100 (“The Dark Year” ). New episodes from season 2 of Freedom Fights: The Ray also was screened. Lots of crowds! Lots of panels! Over the next few days, there were exclusive panels, sneak peaks, and screenings. New shows and old shows returned to the glee of excited TV and movie goers. New shows included WB’s Manifest on NBC, Hulu’s Castle Rock, The History Channel’s The Project Blue Book, Syfy’s Nightflyers, FX’s Mayans MC, Universal Pictures’ Glass, Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph and Mary Poppins Returns and The Predator. Current shows included shows from WB – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Supernatural, Riverdale, Arrow, Krypton (on Syfy), The Big Bang Theory, Black Lightning, UniKitty!; NBC – The Good Place, Midnight Texas, Brooklyn Nine-Nine; CBS – Star Trek: Discover; AMC – The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Preacher; BBC’s America Doctor Who, AMC – The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead; Fox – The Orville; FX – Legion, Syfy – The Magicians, Netflix – Lucifer, Adult Swim – Robot Chicken, Bob’s Burgers; Universal Pictures – Halloween; Marvel – The Gifted. HBO’s Westworld and Game Of Thrones did not make an appearance this year, nor did Marvel’s Avengers, but I’ll still continue to love these shows… Several venues returned to Comic Con. The annual blood drive was back. The annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the “Oscars of the comic book industry”, took place last Friday, with Marjorie Liu (who became the first woman to win best writer award) and Sana Takeda’s Monstress and Emil Ferris’ My Favorite Thing is Monsters leading with the most wins. The 44th annual Comic-Con Masquerade costume competition occurred on Saturday. Click here for a list of Eisner winners and here for a list of Masquerade winners. Did you bring an extra bag? You’ll need it once you embark and the enormous convention center full of comic books, costumes, anime products, collector’s item toys, and autographed posters. The vast magnitude of things you can buy and see will make your head spin! This slideshow requires JavaScript. Although HBO, Marvel Comics, and Star Wars were not present this year, this did not stop the other TV networks and online streaming channels from bringing autograph signings, booths, and unique experiences of your favorite show. This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Costumes are always a mainstay of Comic Con. Aside from the usual Marvel and DC Comics superheros, Star Wars, and Star Trek regulars, one can see the hottest shows and political statements pop up. Handmaids from Hulu’s award winning The Handmaid’s Tale made their way across the convention center along with those who made their political thoughts known. There are also those unique costumes where clearly a lot of thought was put into wowing people.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There were lots of parties. Everywhere! Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and grab a Super hero or super villian specialty drink! This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Final tips on attending Comic Con next year.

-Get a Comic-Con ID so you can register in the spring.

-Book a hotel early. There are plenty of people who camp in lines outside the convention center to be the first one in the convention, but if you want to be comfortable and close, then book a place way ahead of time. Yes, places start booking a year out. I know, because I booked a place a year ago. Even hole in the wall motels will go for over $100, because they can.

-Plan ahead.

Check back frequently on our site and the Eclipse Magazine youtube channel. All the juicy interviews from behind the scenes at the Comic-Con press room will be posted. Start reserving your rooms and start preparing for next year’s Comic-Con scheduled for July 18-21 with preview night on July 17. I’ll see you next year! http://www.comic-con.org/ Twitter: @Comic_Con Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/comiccon Courtesy of Comic Con

Like this: Like Loading...