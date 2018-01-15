This Must Stop Now Trailer: Seeing Gloria Allred!

Gloria Allred has been a force for women’s rights – and against sexual harassment – for forty years. She was on those themes when no one wanted to hear – and she’s still going.

Seeing Allred is a Netflix Original Documentary that takes a candid look at one of the most public crusaders against sexual assault and the war on women.

Seeing Allred premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 9th.

REVEALING GLORIA ALLRED DOCUMENTARY “SEEING ALLRED” TO LAUNCH ON NETFLIX FEBRUARY 9

The Netflix original documentary will Premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

As sexual violence allegations grip the nation, SEEING ALLRED provides a candid look at one of the most public crusaders against sexual assault and the war on women. Through rare archival footage and revealing sit-down interviews with both her supporters and critics, this fascinating biographical portrait examines Allred’s personal trauma and assesses both her wins and setbacks on high-profile cases against the likes of Bill Cosby and Donald Trump.

SEEING ALLRED is directed by Sophie Sartain (Mimi and Dona, 2015) and Roberta Grossman (Above and Beyond, 2014); produced by Grossman, Sartain, Marta Kauffman (co-creator of Friends and Grace & Frankie), Robbie Rowe Tollin (The Zookeeper’s Wife), and Hannah KS Canter (Grace & Frankie).

Featuring interviews with Gloria Steinem, Don Lemon, Alan Dershowitz, Allred’s daughter Lisa Bloom, among others, SEEING ALLRED is portrait of a woman everyone thinks they know, at a time when those without need her the most.

