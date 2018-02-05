This Beautiful World… Deserves To Die Trailer: Westworld: Season 2!

HBO ran a trailer for Westworld: Season 2 during Super Bowl LII – and looked at the world of Westworld from the point of view of Dolores.

Westworld returns on April 22nd.

A new chapter begins.

Watch the official Super Bowl LII ad for Westworld Season 2, premiering April 22, 2018 at 9pm on HBO.

Music: Cover of Kanye West’s Runaway by series composer Ramin Djawadi in the official Super Bowl ad directed by Jonathan Nolan

Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden.

#Westworld #HBO

Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://order.hbonow.com/

For more on Westworld: http://www.hbo.com/westworld

Watch the first episode for free: https://www.hbo.com/watch-free-episodes

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WestworldHBO/

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/westworldhbo

Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, comes this dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Like this: Like Loading...