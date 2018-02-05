A Mind of My Own Trailer: Solo: A Star Wars Story!

After Super Bowl LII’s teaser for the trailer, Solo: A Star Wars Story’s first actual trailer was released today and it is a beauty!

Meet young Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian – and a strange woman who claims to know what Solo really is!

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on My 25th.

Watch the new teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters May 25.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

