Thinking Out Loud, Vol. 1 – The 90th Oscars®!

A lot of things went right at the 90th Oscars® last night – from the faux forties newsreel style opening to Jimmy Kimmel’s solid opening; from hitting the important themes (Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek; Frances McDormand’s incredible acceptance speech/demand of Hollywood’s studios, directors and producers); from the comic bits (the jet ski thing with Helen Mirren as the game show prize model? Inspired!) to the actual awards (The Shape of Water for the win!) to Warren Beatty’s ‘Good evening. It’s wonderful to see you all again,’ there was so much Good Stuff that it (mostly) didn’t feel like the show ran 40 minutes long.

Following are some thoughts on the 90th Oscars®…

Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time addressing last year’s Best Picture debacle before moving on to describe Oscar® as the perfect Hollywood man and nailing Harvey Weinstein and the Academy over Weinstein’s punishment.

As a monologue it was much better (and more pointed) than I was expecting – without sacrificing a handful of belly laughs.

As for the awards themselves…

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

** WINNER: The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

The Post did not belong on the list of nominees – it’s possibly the most boring movie to be nominated in this category.

My personal favorite film won, but there were a number of films that would not have disappointed me (Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, Dunkirk).

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

** WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

I really hoped Sally Hawkins would win here. Her performance was the most nuanced and effective – and she did it without the benefit of speech.

On the other hand, Frances McDormand was very good in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and gave a wonderfully fiery acceptance speech.

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

** WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

The only other winner that would have acceptable was Timothee Chalamet.

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

** WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

This was not a surprise – Janney has been cleaning up for the entirety of awards season.

Neither Laurie Metcalfe nor Mary J. Blige would have been a disappointment.

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

** WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

I’ve always liked Sam Rockwell (well, ever since Galaxy Quest), but I’d still have preferred to see Richard Jenkins win.

Directing

Dunkirk, Christoper Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Ladybird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

** WINNER: The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

This! Definitely!

Film Editing

Baby Driver

** WINNER: Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

I would have preferred to see Baby Driver win (I wonder how many of the voters actually even saw it!).

None of these would have been a disappointment, though.

Foreign Language Film

** WINNER: A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

** WINNER: The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat’s score for The Shape of Water was genuinely magical.

John Williams should not have been nominated – his score was same old, same old.

Original Song

Mighty River, Mudbound

Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name

** WINNER: Remember Me, Coco

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

As you could see during the performance, This Is Me was a real showstopper. It’s also a better standalone song than Remember Me (though not by a lot). It was also just about the only truly memorable part of The Greatest Showman.

Remember Me would have been my second choice.

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

** WINNER: The Shape of Water

The only other real contender had to be Blade Runner 2049.

Visual Effects

** WINNER: Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

I fully expected The Last Jedi to win here. I’m so glad I was wrong.

Adapted Screenplay

** WINNER: Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

I don’t think a comic book movie will ever win this category, but I think it would have placed third on my ballot (had I had one) behind the winner and Mudbound.

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

** WINNER: Get Out

Ladybird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peale won the Quentin Tarantino… I mean, the Original Screenplay award. It’s kind of the runner-up prize but since it went to a groundbreaking film it’s also a groundbreaking award this year.

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

** WINNER: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

As if there was any doubt – Coco is one of PIXAR’s two or three best films ever.

Cinematography

** WINNER: Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Roger A. Deakins for the win!

In most years, this would be a make-up award. Fortunately, Deakins’s work on Blade Runner 2049 was as deserving as anyone on this list.

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

** WINNER: Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

** WINNER: Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary Short Subject

Edith and Eddie

** WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Makeup and Hairstyling

** WINNER: Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Look at Gary Oldman. Then, look at Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill.

Nuff said.

Animated Short Film

** WINNER: Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

I was hoping for anything but Kobe Bryant’s narcissistic love letter to himself (and basketball). And, given his past, I couldn’t possibly have imagined him winning in this of all years.

Live-Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

** WINNER: The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

** WINNER: Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Again, how many voters actually saw Baby Driver?

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

** WINNER: Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

See Sound Editing.

Penultimate thought: the show could have been kept under three-and-a-half hours by excising the Audience in the Theater Next Door’ bit – and cutting the number of montages in half might have brought it home on time (which usually means about ten minutes long).

Final thought: once again, cheers for Warren Beatty’s lovely handling of being back to present Best Picture after last year’s screw up.

