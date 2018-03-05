Pivotal Moment in American History Explored in Netflix’s Wild Wild Country!

When the world’s most controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, a massive conflict with local ranchers ensues; producing the first bioterror attack in US history, the largest case of illegal wiretapping ever recorded, and the world’s biggest collection of Rolls-Royce automobiles.

Netflix’s six-episode documentary series Wild Wild Country explores this pivotal, yet largely forgotten moment in American cultural history, one in which our national tolerance for the separation of church and state was sorely tested.

Wild Wild Country premieres on March 16th.

Directed by Chapman Way & Maclain Way

Executive Produced by the Duplass Brothers

“Full of unbelievable twists and intriguingly short on easy answers…a worthwhile thought experiment in addition to a yarn that is, as the title promises, doubly wild.”

Daniel Fienberg, THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

When the world’s most controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, a massive conflict with local ranchers ensues; producing the first bioterror attack in US history, the largest case of illegal wiretapping ever recorded, and the world’s biggest collection of Rolls-Royce automobiles. Over six episodes, Directors Chapman Way and Maclain Way ( The Battered Bastards of Baseball) and executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass (Duplass Brothers Productions) take viewers back to this pivotal, yet largely forgotten moment in American cultural history, one in which our national tolerance for the separation of church and state was sorely tested. Wild Wild Country is historical filmmaking brought to life on an epic scale. It’s a tale so wild that seeing means barely believing.

About Chapman Way & Maclain Way

Chapman Way and Maclain Way are documentary filmmakers from Los Angeles. In 2014, they premiered their debut documentary film, The Battered Bastards of Baseball at the Sundance Film Festival where it was immediately acquired by Netflix, and released as one of their earliest original documentary films. The film was listed by the NY Daily News as one of the top ten films of 2014, and was subsequently awarded the inaugural ESPN / Tribeca Film Institute prize, given to a documentary film that “changes the way people think about sports.”

In 2016, Chapman and Maclain directed a documentary segment “The Silver Thief” for Amazon’s first original docuseries, The New Yorker Presents. Adapted from an iconic New Yorker article, “The Silver Thief” was praised by the AV Club as one of the highlights of the series.

In 2018, the Way brothers reunited with Netflix to produce and distribute their six-part documentary series, Wild Wild Country. The documentary series premiered in its entirety (over 6.5 hours) at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Chapman and Maclain are currently developing non-scripted projects, including two documentary series and a feature documentary film, set for production and release in late 2018 and 2019.

WILD WILD COUNTRY LAUNCHES ON NETFLIX MARCH 16

