Things Are going To Be Different Trailer: House of Cards: The Final Season!

President Claire Underwood has a few words to say about her late husband in the trailer for Season 6 of House of Cards.

The final season of House of Cards premieres on November 2nd.

Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the award-winning, landmark series House of Cards. Wright is joined by Academy Award® nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern this season alongside Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Academy Award® nominee Patricia Clarkson, Emmy Award Nominee Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese continue as showrunners for season six, and they serve as executive producers along with Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. Created for television by Beau Willimon. House of Cards is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in associated with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

