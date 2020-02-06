There’s Something in the Skies Trailer: The Vast of Night!

A young switchboard operator in a small New Mexico town gets a call about lights hovering someone’s property.

Lights go off and on all over town.

Something is in the skies over the town in The Vast of Night – coming soon to select theaters and Amazon Prime video.

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown. Written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, directed by Andrew Patterson. The Vast Of Night is coming soon to theaters and Prime Video.

