There’s a Family in Our Driveway Trailer: Us!

From the mind of Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele, Writer & Director of Get Out, comes a new nightmare.

Check out the Super Bowl spot for Us below.

Us opens on March 22nd.

After sending shockwaves across contemporary culture and setting a new standard for provocative, socially-conscious horror films with his directorial debut, Get Out, Academy Award®-winning visionary Jordan Peele returns with another original nightmare that he has written, directed and produced.

Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us, from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway.

Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family.

After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home to discover the silhouettes of four figures standing in their driveway. Us pits an ordinary American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Writer and director Peele produces for his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Monkeypaw creative director Ian Cooper, in the company’s first solo production venture. Also producing are Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum. Us will be released by Universal Pictures.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon

Director: Jordan Peele

Writer: Jordan Peele

Producers: Jordan Peele, Ian Cooper, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum

Executive Producers: Daniel Lupi, Bea Sequeira

Like this: Like Loading...