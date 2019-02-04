FX Orders Y to Series!

Y, the television adaption of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series Y: The Last Man, has been ordered to series at FX.

FX Places Order for Drama Series “Y”

Based on the Comic Book Series Y: The Last Man, Y will premiere in 2020

Diane Lane Headlines an Ensemble Cast Also Starring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn

Series is Co-Created and Written by Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal and the Pilot Episode was Directed by Melina Matsoukas

Michael Green, Aïda Mashaka Croal, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson,

Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas are Executive Producers

LOS ANGELES, February 4, 2019 – Y, the television adaption of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series Y: The Last Man, has been ordered to series at FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions.

All of the men are dead. But one. Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. Diane Lane stars in Y, leading an ensemble cast featuring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

“Y: The Last Man is a towering achievement among graphic novel storytelling and it’s been rewarding to work with this outstanding team,” said Grad. “Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal have partnered with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to deliver a stunning new expression of this fascinating and timely story. Melina Matsoukas, who directed the pilot, did an incredible job bringing it to life with Diane Lane and this stellar cast.”

“Brian and Pia’s exploration of a world without men is a favorite for its depth, its humor, its insights and its monkey,” said Croal and Green. “Adapted today it offers us a cracked mirror to look at our own very cracked world. We thank them for their trust — we thank FX for their support — and we thank the casting gods for letting us work with this incredible group of actors.”

Jacobson and Simpson added, “Y is our favorite comic book series ever and we are thrilled to FINALLY bring it to the screen. We are grateful that Brian entrusted it to us and FX, and can’t wait for the world to see Michael and Aïda’s adaptation.”

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) serve as Showrunners and Executive Producers. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and Brian K. Vaughan are Executive Producers and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyoncé: Formation) is Director of the pilot episode and also serves as Executive Producer. Y is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

