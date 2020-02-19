The Town That Bought a Racehorse Horse Trailer: Dream Horse!

I have always been a sucker for a horse movie – National Velvet, Black Beauty, Secretariat – especially when, like Dream Horse, they’re based on actual events.

Dream Horse is the story of a Welsh town that bought a race horse and the way in which doing so brought a sense of pride back to the community (it probably helped that Dream alliance won a few races!).

Starring Oscar-winner Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, Dream Horse will be theaters this spring.

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group’s investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

Cast: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell with Nicholas Farrell and Sian Phillips

Directed by: Euros Lyn

Written by: Neil McKay

Produced by: Katherine Butler, Tracy O’Riordan

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: Bleecker Street and Topic Studios

