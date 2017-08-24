The Sword of Shannara Trailer: The Shannara Chronicles!

A funny thing happened on the way to The Shannara Chronicles: Season 2 – the show went from unintentionally hilarious to really very good, peaking with a surprising, intense season finale.

In season two, the re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users.

Only the Sword of Shannara can help defeat this new threat – and Allanon, Will and Eretria will be called upon to find it.

The Shannara Chronicles: Season Two premieres on Spike on Wednesday, October 10th.

‘The Shannara Chronicles’ stars Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, and Marcus Vanco. The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Al Gough, Miles Millar, Dan Farah, Jonathan Liebesman and author Terry Brooks.

‘The Shannara Chronicles’ is a new TV series based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Terry Brooks. Set thousands of years after the destruction of our civilization, the story follows an Elven Princess, Amberle, a half-human half-elf, Wil, and a human, Eretria, as they embark on a quest to stop a Demon army from destroying the Four Lands.

