Justice Is Coming Trailer: Wind River!

In Wind River, an out-of-her-depth rookie FBI agent and a hunter of predators try to find justice for a Native American girl who died fleeing something terrible.

As Wind River, written and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water), expands this weekend, The Weinstein Company has released a new trailer.

WIND RIVER is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, WIND RIVER also stars Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, and James Jordan.

