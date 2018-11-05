The Rookie Gets A Full Season Order!

ABC has given its rookie series The Rookie a full season order.

The series follows John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie on the LAPD.

“The Rookie” has been given a full-season order, Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today.

Starring Nathan Fillion, ABC’s “The Rookie” is improving Tuesday’s 10 o’clock hour by strong margins, growing the time period over the same point last season by 84% in Total Viewers (8.3 million vs. 4.5 million) and by 36% in Adults 18-49 (1.5/7 vs. 1.1/4). Based on Nielsen’s Live + 7 Day ratings for the show’s debut telecast, “The Rookie” drew an average audience of 9.7 million viewers and a 1.8/8 in Adults 18-49 after 7 days of delayed viewing, standing as ABC’s top series debut in Tuesday’s 10:00 p.m. hour in more than 7 ½ years – since 3/29/11.

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

“The Rookie” is a co-production between Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg and Bill Norcross are executive producers on the series.

“The Rookie” airs Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on The ABC Television Network.

