TBS Orders Unscripted Pilot from Shaquille O’Neill and Ken Jeong!

The long and short of it is this: TBS has ordered a pilot for Unqualified (w.t.), an unscripted series in which Shaquille O’Neill and Ken Jeong team up to tackle odd jobs.

O’Neal and Jeong to Executive Produce with Abso Lutely Productions

LOS ANGELES, NOVEMBER 5, 2018- TBS has picked up the unscripted comedy Unqualified (wt) to pilot. Following their magnetic showdown on the network’s rap battle series Drop the Mic, Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong are pairing up again for Unqualified (wt), which will follow the unlikely duo as they take on different odd jobs. Between them, there are very few things these two iconic Renaissance men can’t do. Shaq easily shifted from court to courtside commentary as an analyst for Turner Sports’ Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA on TNT. And Jeong really is a medical doctor as well as playing one on TV. But can they be scuba instructors? Line cooks? Dental hygienists? Nude art class models? All in one day?

Summoned to their temporary employment by unsuspecting people via a digital portal, Unqualified (wt) will follow the antics of Shaq and Ken as they try their hands at jobs that have always intrigued them, along with a few they’d rather avoid. Sometimes Shaq and Ken will have no clue what they’re walking into.

Utilizing their wide range of talent and hustle, the duo will perform tasks such as patrolling malls as rent-a-cops, substitute teaching kindergarten, train conducting and performing as party clowns.

“These guys made magic on Drop The Mic together. Their chemistry is undeniable.” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “And no doubt that magic will extend to the unwitting people who expect anything to get done when they show up.”

“We are built to hustle.” said Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong. “We’re thankful to TBS for giving us the opportunity to embrace any challenge that comes our way and we hope to surprise everyone with our ability to learn the ropes on the fly.”

O’Neal and Jeong will executive produce Unqualified (wt) alongside Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim of Abso Lutely Productions as well as Jensen Karp, Perry Rogers Colin Smeeton, Mike Perris, and Brett Carducci.

