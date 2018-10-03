The Path of Night Trailer: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!

Sabrina Spellman is about to turn sixteen – the birthday where she is to choose between the Path of Light and the Path of Night.

Sabrina is half witch and half mortal – she doesn’t want to have to make that choice.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1 premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 26th.

Something WICKED this way comes as Netflix debuts the official trailer and key art for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

WELCOME TO THE COVEN

The wait is over, witches. Netflix has conjured up the official trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Summon your familiar and watch if you dare. CAOS comes October 26 only on Netflix.

The Netflix original series premieres October 26, 2018 with 10 episodes.

You can stream Chilling Adventures of Sabrina here.

About the series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions. Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

Follow the coven on social:

www.facebook.com/SabrinaOnNetflix

twitter.com/sabrinanetflix

www.instagram.com/sabrinanetflix

Like this: Like Loading...