Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone Begins Production!

Oct. 2, 2018 – Production has officially begun on the first season of the new CBS All Access original series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Principal photography began Monday, Oct. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia, 59 years after the premiere of the original series. THE TWILIGHT ZONE will premiere on CBS All Access in 2019. As previously announced, Jordan Peele will host and narrate the new iteration, a role made famous by creator Rod Serling.

The original “The Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. “The Twilight Zone” became a worldwide phenomenon as it used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959-1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not. Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access.

The upcoming new series THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

