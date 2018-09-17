The Past Haunts Lisbeth Salander Trailer: The Girl in the Spider’s Web!

Family squabbles are the worst, but even more so when you’re Lisbeth Salander.

Check out the new trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web below.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web opens on November 9th.

The past never forgets. Claire Foy is Lisbeth Salander in #GirlintheSpidersWeb – watch the new trailer now. In theaters November 9th.

Synopsis: Lisbeth Salander, the cult figure and title character of the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, will return to the screen in The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story, a first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller. Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, the star of “The Crown,” will play the outcast vigilante defender under the direction of Fede Alvarez, the director of 2016’s breakout thriller Don’t Breathe; the screenplay adaptation is by Steven Knight and Fede Alvarez & Jay Basu.

Cast:

Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, Vicky Krieps

