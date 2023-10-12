Knott’s Scary Farm 50th Anniversary, Opening Night.

Knott’s Scary Farm is back again this year ready to terrify from September 21 – October 31, 2023, with all new terror celebrating 50 years of haunts.

New Horrors include:

Cinema Slasher

Venturing through the mystical Midnight Theater, guests travel through the silver screen and into a trilogy of slasher movies. As they are swallowed into the world of gothic horror, they become the movie characters who try to escape the wrath of the dangerous Slasher. Will everyone survive, or will they become forever ensnared in the decaying reality from a bygone era? The conniving Midnight Theater wickedly opens its doors, daring those brave enough to buy a ticket to Cinema Slasher!

The Chilling Chambers

In honor of the first maze in Knott’s Scary Farm’s prestigious history, the “10 Chilling Chambers” is a ghastly new attraction that gives a nostalgic nod to Scary Farm’s past while terrorizing the audience of today. Guided by The Keeper, the sinister caretaker of the conservatory of horrors, guests are thrust beyond the threshold of an ominous towering cathedral that leads to terrifying classic maze themes from Knott’s Scary Farm’s infamous history. Scream from countless fears of seasons gone by as 50 years of terror is unleashed in The Chilling Chambers.

Room 13

Violent murders at The Blind Tiger interrupt the Prohibition-era revelry on Memory Lane. A dangerously delicious new cocktail named The Devil’s Elixir seems to be at the root of the mayhem, but where did the mysterious green aperitif come from? The answers may lie at the heart of the extravagant Argive Hotel, where many have checked in to Room 13… but none have checked out.

New Scare Zone

The Gauntlet is a reimagined version of the fan favorite, classic characters return to invade Camp Snoopy, but with an updated twist. Guests will again encounter the King and Queen of the realm, maniacal jesters, brutal barbarians, wicked wizards, and lawless peasants. They’ve all returned with an onslaught of fresh terror. All Hail the King or suffer the wrath of The Gauntlet!

Returning Mazes

Bloodline 1842

Enter the battlegrounds of the war-torn streets of the city of Valdonia as you take a perilous journey into the heart of a raging war between the immortal Daybreakers and the bloodthirsty Valhymphri. Armed with only your wits and courage, find the remaining Daybreakers and help them destroy the King of the Valhymphri.

The Grimoire

Turn the page and enter the world of an ancient relic whose dark stories exist purely to turn your greatest nightmares into reality. Enter the world of a mysterious spell book and escape the demonic creatures inside or be eternally trapped within!

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind

Within the canvas tent lies the secret of the most potent force in the universe: the human mind. A hypnotic session with Professor Mesmer can cure all phobias, including snakes, spiders, darkness, claustrophobia and much more! Enter the professor’s dark world of hypnosis and come face to face with what lies beyond.

Wax Works

Buy a ticket and enter the most amazing wax museum the world has ever seen! The figures look so lifelike you’ll swear you saw them move…or scream. It’s rumored that blood-curdling screams can be heard echoing through the halls of Wax Works as victims are horrifyingly submerged into a scorching hot cauldron of bubbling wax.

Origins: The Curse of Calico

Pierce the veil of time and discover the secret of the evil fog that hangs over Knott’s Scary Farm in Origins: The Curse of Calico. Unearth the sinister paranormal activity that plagues the town as Sarah Marshall is put on trial for her suspected crimes of witchcraft. All will be revealed as the Green Witch rises and curses those who have accused her.

The Depths

Follow in the steps of a doomed mining team as you plunge deeper and deeper into the catacombs beneath the sinister seaside town. All who have entered have never resurfaced. Myths of the terrifying horrors that lurk within the cave have often been whispered but never confirmed. But be warned, as this is your last chance to walk this treacherous path through a sunken ship and into the dark unknown that lies beyond.

Dark Entities

Teleport beyond Earth in a shattered space station, launching you through a zero-gravity descent into chaos. Strange forces have taken over, and the crew has been transformed into multi-dimension mutants. Escape quickly, as the dark entities plan to eliminate all living forms aboard the station for good. There’s nowhere to escape as time is running out.

Returning Scare Zones

Ghost Town Streets is where Scary Farm all began! The dark streets of Calico are the original and largest, most fear-filled scare zone that started it all. Terror is around every corner as the fog-filled alleys hold monsters of every size. Good luck finding a safe passage through the cursed town.

The Gore-ing 20’s terrorizes even the bravest and most brutal souls. The revelers at The Blind Tiger, the secret speakeasy on Memory Lane, danced their way into oblivion when their decadence brought upon them a deadly curse. Now, once a year, these wicked spirits of the past are allowed to haunt visitors with their deadly dance.

CARNEVIL invites you to step right up and come face to face with your worst nightmares where deviant clowns and circus freaks are dying for your undying attention on the Boardwalk. Smell the cotton candy as the maniacal midway monsters close in on you.

Forsaken Lake is underneath Silver Bullet full of gothic creatures ravaged by the dark and murky waters and doomed to wander from their crypts. Each night brings new terrors as a funeral procession makes its way to the spirit world. Don’t be fooled by their elegant dress; these creatures seek fresh blood to join them in their death march.

New Shows

Dr. Cleaver Returns

WHERE: Bird Cage Theatre

Your favorite demented doctor is back for more Halloween hijinks! Grab a seat at the world-famous Bird Cage Theatre for a wicked journey into the great beyond.

The Hanging: Uncancelled

WHERE: Wagon Camp

The Lawman has returned to track down the vilest villains of the past year in this pop culture parody stunt extravaganza. No one is safe when the gates of the Wagon Camp swing open.

Music, Monsters & Mayhem

WHERE: Walter Knott Theater

“Music, Monsters and Mayhem” takes you on a scintillating and provocative musical journey celebrating 50 years of terror and frights. Featuring a rockin’ score, wild laughs, and a cast of singing and dancing monstrosities bound to get your heart racing with screams of delight!

More to Explore

Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show

WHERE: The Factory Store

Into the Fog is an art show specially curated for the discerning Scary Farm fan. The show is home to a collection of original art by unique and talented artists from across the country. These artists have drawn inspiration from Knott’s Scary Farm’s rich 50-year history, and you’re sure to find an original or print you’ll want to take home. Along with the Scary Farm art show, you can find all sorts of souvenirs any Halloween fan will be dying to get their hands on.

Halloween Hootenanny

WHERE: The Timber Mountain Log Ride

The Timber Mountain Log Ride residents celebrate the Halloween Hootenanny, which adds a seasonal twist to a park favorite. Mysterious creatures of Timber Mountain that live out in the woods and caverns join the citizens as they honor the season at the Halloween Hootenanny. The Ride’s interior features surprises as guests venture past the Calico Coffin Creeper band, the town’s green witch, and splash down Skull Mountain through a labyrinth of jack-o-lanterns all set to an original soundtrack by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies.

Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque

WHERE: Calico Mine Stage

Step right up and walk into the mystique and darkness of the malevolent Le Magnifique Carnaval Du Grotesque. A collection of death-defying feats and carnival acts that will delight your darkest desires and fill your senses with terror and delight.

Knott’s Scary Farm returns for 29 frightful nights from September 21 – October 31, 2023. Event dates follow:

Knott’s Scary Farm is open 7:00 pm – 1:00 am, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, where the event will run 7:00 pm – 2:00 am. Due to the explicit and frightening nature of the event, it is not recommended for children under 13.