The Internet Whispers Trailer: Follow This!

Follow This is a new docseries from Netflix and BuzzFeed News takes viewers behind-the-scenes of BuzzFeed News’ diverse editorial team — exploring stories through the lens and personalities of its award-winning journalists.

The series premieres on Thursday, August 23rd with The Internet Whispers as BuzzFeed reporter Scaachi Koul, as she explores the curious world of autonomous sensory meridian response — or ASMR — and some of its most enthusiastic proponents.

Netflix and BuzzFeed News have launched the trailer for "Follow This", a show produced by BuzzFeed News team that will premiere worldwide this Thursday, August 23rd.

“Follow This” is a docu-series that takes viewers behind-the-scenes of BuzzFeed News’ diverse editorial team — exploring stories through the lens and personalities of its award-winning journalists. From Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of BuzzFeed News: “We’re thrilled that Netflix saw the drama in the work of our journalism and the stories we tell. And we’re so pleased to have brought what we’ve learned to Netflix’s unmatched audience.”

The first episode, “The Internet Whisperers”, follows BuzzFeed reporter Scaachi Koul, as she explores the curious world of autonomous sensory meridian response — or ASMR — and some of its most enthusiastic proponents.

Along with Koul, the team of BuzzFeed reporters include senior culture writer Bim Adewunmi; senior national correspondent John Stanton; reporter and podcast host Ahmed Ali Akbar; science reporter Azeen Ghorayshi; founding editor of BuzzFeed India Rega Jha; senior tech writer Charlie Warzel, and more as the series rolls out.

“Follow This” is produced by BuzzFeed News; Jessica Harrop serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shani Hilton, Linzee Troubh and Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale serving as executive producers. Jason Spingarn-Koff, Kate Townsend and Lisa Nishimura serve as executive producers for Netflix.

