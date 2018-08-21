American Gods To Make First New York Comic Con Appearance!

American Gods makes its first appearance at New York Comic Con – with Neil Gaiman – on Friday, October 5th.

The panel will feature a first look at the show’s upcoming second season.

AMERICAN GODS MAKE ITS FIRST EVER OFFICIAL NEW YORK COMIC CON PANEL APPEARANCE MARKING NEIL GAIMAN’S LONG AWAITED RETURN FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

Join your favorite AMERICAN GODS cast members and Executive Producer Neil Gaiman for an exclusive first look as the battle continues between New Gods and Old in Season Two of the hit STARZ Original Series at their first ever official New York Comic Con panel Friday, October 5 from 1:30–2:30PM at the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

AMERICAN GODS is a one-hour drama adapted from Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name.

Following the epic showdown at Easter’s party, Season Two ups the ante with Mr. Wednesday continuing his quest to pitch the case for war to the Old Gods with Shadow, Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow. But when things don’t go as planned at the House on the Rock, they all find themselves on a haunting journey through middle America.

Fans can tweet @AmericanGodsSTZ and @STARZ to join the conversation with #AmericanGods.

Like this: Like Loading...