The Internet Literally Created a Monster Trailer: Into the Dark: Pooka Lives!

Christmas, Easter and Halloween have a cast of recurring creatures to help celebrate their holidays so why shouldn’t April Fools Day?

The April, 2020 episode of Hulu’s Into the Dark – the TV-movie franchise built on a holiday theme – is bringing back one of the fans’ favorite monsters on April 3rd – Into the Dark: Pooka Lives.

Check out the trailer.

INTO THE DARK: POOKA LIVES

Check out the new trailer for Into the Dark‘s April episode, POOKA LIVES! The fan-favorite villain returns this April, more murderous and terrifying than ever!

Starring: Felicia Day (“Supernatural”), Wil Wheaton (“Stand By Me”), Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Jonah Ray (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”), Lyndie Greenwood (“The Expanse”), Gavin Stenhouse (“Black Mirror”)

Available on Hulu , ! On release day, tune-in for a LIVE watch party with cast! Details coming soon.



APRIL EPISODE

INTO THE DARK: POOKA LIVES

Premiere Date: , (Pooka Day Episode) Cast: Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, Gavin Stenhouse

Crew: Director Alejandro Brugués, Writer Ryan Copple

Synopsis: A group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.

INTO THE DARK | Year-round Event Series

Series Description: In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...