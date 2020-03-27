Women In Film, LA kicked off Oscars weekend at Sunset Room Hollywood with its 13th Annual Women In Film Oscar Nominees Party with Tony Award Winner Idina Menzel and Best Picture Oscar Winner and WIF, LA Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman. The evening honored all 65 women, in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year.

Over 35 nominees in attendance including Sandy Powell, Diane Warren, Arianne Phillips, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Shannon McIntosh, and more. Additional guests included Connie Britton, Kyra Sedgwick, Beanie Feldstein, Caitriona Balfe, Dove Cameron, Lydia Hearst, Haley Lu Richardson, Logan Browning, Lake Bell, Rachel Roy, Nikki Reed, Hari Nef, Madeline Brewer, Angelique Cabral, Xosha Roquemore and more.

