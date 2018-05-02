The Handmaid’s Tale Renewed for Season Three!

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third season – no doubt a gimme after doubling its audience in its second season.

Following its record-breaking season two premiere last week — which has already doubled its audience versus season one — Hulu has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale for a third season.

Since its premiere in April 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale has gone on to become the first series ever on a streaming video on-demand service to take both the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. The Handmaid’s Tale is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning drama series and has garnered more than 30 prestigious awards to date, including a 2018 Peabody Award.

Based on the award-winning, best-selling novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale became the most-viewed series debut on Hulu ever in its first week and has drawn acclaim from both fans and critics since its series premiere. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Amanda Brugel, the series is created for television by Bruce Miller, who serves as the series’ showrunner. The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken and Elisabeth Moss. Margaret Atwood serves as a co-executive producer for season three of the series.

