Hulu Acquires Exclusive Streaming Rights For The Good Doctor!

Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to broadcast’s number one new drama, The Good Doctor.

The first season is now available on the streaming service and future episodes will become available the day after their original broadcast on ABC.

Hulu Continues Adding the Best of TV With Exclusive SVOD Deal For Broadcast’s No. 1 New Drama, The Good Doctor

Under a new agreement with Sony Pictures Television, Hulu is now the exclusive SVOD streaming home to ABC’s hit drama series The Good Doctor. The complete first season of the series is now available on Hulu, and future episodes will become available the day after their original broadcast on ABC. Following last year’s acquisition of NBC’s This Is Us, this marks the second consecutive year Hulu has secured exclusive SVOD rights to broadcast’s #1 new drama.

The Good Doctor – which just wrapped up its first season – was recently renewed for a second season following a breakout premiere. The series has become ABC’s most watched freshman series in 13 years and delivered triple-digit year-over-year time period increases to Monday’s 10 o’clock hour for ABC in Total Viewers (+172%) and Adults 18-49 (+162%).

The series stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff and Tamlyn Tomita. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim, Seth Gordon and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

The Good Doctor joins a growing list of hit ABC series now streaming exclusively on Hulu in SVOD, including Sony Pictures Television’s The Goldbergs.

Like this: Like Loading...