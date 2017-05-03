The Gunslinger Stalks The Wasteland: The Dark Tower Trailer Is Here!

Stephen King’s The Dark Tower has been adapted for film as part of an ambitious project to tell King’s saga across different platforms.

The film stars Idris Elba as Roland (The Gunslinger) and Matthew McConaughey as Walter O’Dim (The Man in Black).

The Dark Tower will be theaters on August 4th.

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Directed by: Nikolaj Arcel

Screenplay by: Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel

Based on the Novels by: Stephen King

Produced by: Akiva Goldsman, Ron Howard, Erica Huggins

Executive Producer: G. Mac Brown

Cast: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee and Jackie Earle Haley

This film is not yet rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. For future rating information, please visit www.filmratings.com. Credits not final

