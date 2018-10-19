The Cool Kids Gets Back-Nine!

FOX’s The Cool Kids has received a back-nine order – giving it a full season and joining Last Man Standing for a full season Friday night comedy block.

New episodes of each air this evening.

FOX PLACES BACK-NINE ORDER OF “THE COOL KIDS,”

JOINING “LAST MAN STANDING” FOR A FULL SEASON

All-New Comedy Block Drives FOX to Rank #1 for Three Consecutive Fridays

Premiere of New Comedy Starring David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan Marks Broadcast’s Most-Watched Friday Comedy Debut in Six Years

Return of LAST MAN STANDING, Starring Tim Allen, Ranks as Television’s Most-Watched Friday Comedy Telecast in 15 Years and

FOX’s Most-Watched Friday Entertainment Telecast in 18 Years

All-New Episodes of LAST MAN STANDING and THE COOL KIDS Air Tonight on FOX

FOX has picked up nine additional episodes of new comedy THE COOL KIDS, which joins LAST MAN STANDING with a full season order, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.

“Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods – hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan,” said Thorn. “On top of that, it has the perfect lead-in with Tim Allen and LAST MAN STANDING. THE COOL KIDS…are just that…and we’re thrilled they’re going to be on FOX for a full season.”

On September 28, driven by LAST MAN STANDING and THE COOL KIDS, FOX posted its most-watched Friday with entertainment in a decade. LAST MAN STANDING (2.7/15 Live + 7 Day, 13.4 million multi-platform viewers to-date) was the most-watched Friday regular comedy telecast on any network in 15 years, as well as FOX’s most-watched Friday entertainment telecast in nearly 18 years and most-watched comedy on any night in four and half years. Leading out of LAST MAN STANDING, THE COOL KIDS scored a 2.1/11 L7 in the key Adult 18-49 demographic, drawing 10.2 million multi-platform viewers to-date, making it broadcast’s most-watched Friday comedy debut in almost six years. LAST MAN STANDING and THE COOL KIDS were Friday’s Top Two shows and the only series to post at least a 2.0 L7 for the night. In week two, FOX again ranked as Friday’s #1 network, with LAST MAN STANDING (2.0/11 L7 and 10.0 million multi-platform viewers to-date) and THE COOL KIDS (1.5/7 L7, 7.3 million multi-platform viewers to-date) ranking as the night’s Top Two entertainment programs, followed by FOX’s HELL’S KITCHEN (#3-tie). In their telecasts on Friday, October 12, LAST MAN STANDING and THE COOL KIDS again drove FOX to rank #1 on the night for the third consecutive week.

In tonight’s all-new Halloween-themed episode of LAST MAN STANDING, “Bride of Prankenstein,” airing 8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT on FOX and featuring guest star Jay Leno, Mike (Tim Allen) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) work late on Halloween night to set up a security system at Outdoor Man and find the perfect target to prank when Joe (Leno) arrives at the store. Meanwhile, Mandy (Molly McCook), Kyle (Christoph Sanders), Kristen (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) hold a séance.

In tonight’s all-new episode of THE COOL KIDS, “Sid Comes Out,” airing 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT, Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) tries to convince Sid (Leslie Jordan) to come out to his son. Meanwhile, Hank (David Alan Grier) stubbornly refuses to admit he needs glasses, and Charlie (Martin Mull) helps him cheat on his eye test.

LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Seeking refuge in the manly embrace of his job as marketing director at the Outdoor Man store, Mike revels in his vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his many opinions. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jet Jurgenson as Kristin and Ryan’s young son, BOYD; Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; and Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE.

LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner. “Like” LAST MAN STANDING on Facebook at OfficialLastManStanding. Follow the series on Twitter @LastManStanding and join the discussion using #LastManStanding. See photos and videos on Instagram @LastManStanding.

From executive producer Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and starring David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan, THE COOL KIDS is a multi-camera comedy about a rowdy, rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun – because, at their age, what do they really have to lose?

THE COOL KIDS is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, in association with FX Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Charlie Day, Patrick Walsh (“Living Biblically,” “2 Broke Girls”) and Nick Frenkel (“The Mick,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) are executive producers. Co-executive producer Paul Fruchbom created the series with Day. Emmy Award winner Don Scardino (“30 Rock,” “2 Broke Girls”) directed the pilot. “Like” THE COOL KIDS on Facebook at TheCoolKidsFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @TheCoolKidsFOX and join the discussion using #TheCoolKids. See photos and videos on Instagram @TheCoolKidsFox.

