‘STATION 19’ COMES IN HOT WITH A FULL-SEASON ORDER FROM ABC

Produced by Shondaland and ABC Studios “Station 19” is currently airing its 2nd Season

“Station 19” has been given a full-season order, Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today.

In the Live + 3 Day ratings, “Station 19” built on its season premiere by 24% in Total Viewers and by 25% in Adults 18-49 to set new series highs. On average through its first two episodes, the ABC sophomore drama is drawing an audience of 7.9 million viewers and is delivering a 1.8/7 in Adults 18-49.

“Station 19” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera.

Shondaland’s “Station 19” is produced by ABC Studios. Stacy McKee (“Grey’s Anatomy”) serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay (“Pitch” and “Sons of Anarchy”) serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.

“Station 19” airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on The ABC Television Network.

