That Was a Friendly Punch Trailer: The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl!

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl – from acclaimed director Masaaki Yuasa (Devilman Crybaby, Lu Over the Wall, Mind Game) – will premiere in select theaters on August 22nd, thanks to a partnership between GKids and Fathom Events.

From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby, Lu Over the Wall, Mind Game, Adventure Time’s “Food Chain”) comes The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto.

As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as “The Girl with Black Hair” experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.

