Teen Choice 2018 Welcomes Summer with Final Wave of Nominees!

Teen Choice 2018 has announced its second and final wave of nominees – including Choice Summer Movie, Choice Next Big Thing and Choice Summer TV Show.

Cardi B, Selena Gomez, The Greatest Showman, Black Panther and Solo: A Star Wars Story each received four noms.

Teen Choice 2018 airs live from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

The second and final wave of TEEN CHOICE TM 2018 nominees have been announced and music artists Cardi B and Selena Gomez lead with four nominations each. In film, “The Greatest Showman,” “Black Panther” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” each received four nods. “Riverdale” leads in television with seven nominations, while “Stranger Things” follows with five and “The Bold Type” with four.

Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Thursday, June 28, at 9:00 AM PT via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2018 Wave Two nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2018 nominee per Tweet. For voting rules and more information, visit fox.com/teenchoice/rules and FAQs at fox.com/teen-choice/faqs.

Celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy and digital, when the choicest, star-studded two-hour event airs LIVE from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Following are “Wave Two” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2018:

MUSIC

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

Delicate – Taylor Swift

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys

In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

No Excuses – Meghan Trainor

No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande

This Is Me – Keala Settle & “The Greatest Showman” Ensemble

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Heaven – Kane Brown

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Mercy – Brett Young

Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Friends – Marshmello & Anne–Marie

One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Perfect – Topic & Ally Brooke

Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane

Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)

Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Hey DJ – CNCO, Yandel

Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)

God’s Plan – Drake

Let You Down – NF

Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

This Is America – Childish Gambino

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

Alone – Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)

Hard Times – Paramore

High Hopes – Panic! At the Disco

No Roots – Alice Merton

Sit Next to Me – Foster the People

Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Bazzi

Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Black Pink

Jackson Wang

Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

Black Pink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Got7

Super Junior

MOVIES & TELEVISION

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Aiden Gillen – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Bill Skarsgård – “It”

Cate Blanchett – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Keala Settle – “The Greatest Showman”

Kelly Marie Tran – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Sophia Lillis – “It”

Choice Movie Ship (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – “Love, Simon”

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – “It”

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Anna Hopkins – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”

Gabrielle Anwar – “Once Upon a Time”

Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”

Mind Flayer – “Stranger Things”

Odette Annable – “Supergirl”

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

“9-1-1”

“Anne with an E”

“Black Lightning”

“On My Block”

“Siren”

“The Resident”

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”

Luka Sabbat – “Grown–ish”

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us”

Nafessa Williams – “Black Lightning”

Oliver Stark – “9-1-1”

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale “

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – “The Flash”

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow “

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – “Jane the Virgin”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Joe Keery – “Stranger Things”

Kevin Hart – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Mark Ruffalo – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Charlie Heaton – “Stranger Things”

Katie McGrath – “Supergirl”

Nick Jonas – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Taika Waititi – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Tom Hiddleston – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

SUMMER

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

“Adrift”

“Incredibles 2”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Life of the Party”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Alden Ehrenreich – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Donald Glover – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Julian Dennison – “Deadpool 2”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Sam Claflin – “Adrift”

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Melissa McCarthy – “Life of the Party”

Sandra Bullock – “Ocean’s 8”

Shailene Woodley – “Adrift”

Zazie Beetz – “Deadpool 2”

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

“Beat Shazam”

“Cobra Kai”

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Bold Type”

“Total Bellas”

Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”

Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Katie Stevens – “The Bold Type”

Meghann Fahy – “The Bold Type”

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Xolo Maridueña – “Cobra Kai”

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

Back To You – Selena Gomez

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

Nice For What – Drake

One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Charlie Puth

Kane Brown

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Charlie Puth – The Voicenotes Tour

Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Jay–Z and Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour

Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More – The Championship Tour

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour

Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Merrell Twins

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

The Dolan Twins

Tyler Oakley

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Collins Key

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

The Dolan Twins

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star(#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)

Dulce Candy

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)

Shay Mitchell

Zoella

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez

Will Smith

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Horne)

Loren Gray

Mackenzie Ziegler

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

OTHER

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

Harry Styles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Lauren Jauregui

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

Cole Sprouse

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideogame)

Fire Emblem Heroes

Fortnite

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

#BLINKS

#BTSArmy

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Cheryl Burke

Derek Hough

Jenna Dewan

Les Twins

Maddie Ziegler

tWitch

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Jaden Smith

Kaia Gerber

Romeo Beckham

TEEN CHOICE is executive-produced by Bob Bain and Audrey Morrissey.

