Teen Choice 2018 Welcomes Summer with Final Wave of Nominees!

Teen Choice 2018 has announced its second and final wave of nominees – including Choice Summer Movie, Choice Next Big Thing and Choice Summer TV Show.
Cardi B, Selena Gomez, The Greatest Showman, Black Panther and Solo: A Star Wars Story each received four noms.
Teen Choice 2018 airs live from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
“TEEN CHOICE 2018” KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH
SECOND AND FINAL WAVE OF NOMINEES
CARDI B AND SELENA GOMEZ LEAD WAVE TWO AMONG
MUSIC ARTISTS WITH FOUR NOMINATIONS EACH
“THE GREATEST SHOWMAN,” “BLACK PANTHER” AND “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” TIE IN MOVIE CATEGORIES WITH FOUR NOMINATIONS EACH
Celebration Airs LIVE from The Forum, Sunday, August 12, on FOX
The second and final wave of TEEN CHOICE TM 2018 nominees have been announced and music artists Cardi B and Selena Gomez lead with four nominations each. In film, “The Greatest Showman,” “Black Panther” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” each received four nods. “Riverdale” leads in television with seven nominations, while “Stranger Things” follows with five and “The Bold Type” with four.
Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Thursday, June 28, at 9:00 AM PT via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2018 Wave Two nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2018 nominee per Tweet. For voting rules and more information, visit fox.com/teenchoice/rules and FAQs at fox.com/teen-choice/faqs.
Celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy and digital, when the choicest, star-studded two-hour event airs LIVE from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
Following are “Wave Two” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2018:
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
Delicate – Taylor Swift
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
No Excuses – Meghan Trainor
No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande
This Is Me – Keala Settle & “The Greatest Showman” Ensemble
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Heaven – Kane Brown
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Mercy – Brett Young
Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
Friends – Marshmello & Anne–Marie
One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
Perfect – Topic & Ally Brooke
Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane
Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)
Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin
Hey DJ – CNCO, Yandel
Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
God’s Plan – Drake
Let You Down – NF
Love Lies – Khalid & Normani
This Is America – Childish Gambino
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
Alone – Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)
Hard Times – Paramore
High Hopes – Panic! At the Disco
No Roots – Alice Merton
Sit Next to Me – Foster the People
Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Bazzi
Khalid
Lauv
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Black Pink
Jackson Wang
Jacob Sartorius
MattyBRaps
NCT
Stray
Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)
Black Pink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Got7
Super Junior
MOVIES & TELEVISION
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Aiden Gillen – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Bill Skarsgård – “It”
Cate Blanchett – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Keala Settle – “The Greatest Showman”
Kelly Marie Tran – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”
Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”
Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”
Sophia Lillis – “It”
Choice Movie Ship (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”
Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – “Love, Simon”
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – “It”
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Anna Hopkins – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”
Gabrielle Anwar – “Once Upon a Time”
Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”
Mind Flayer – “Stranger Things”
Odette Annable – “Supergirl”
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
“9-1-1”
“Anne with an E”
“Black Lightning”
“On My Block”
“Siren”
“The Resident”
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”
Luka Sabbat – “Grown–ish”
Lyric Ross – “This Is Us”
Nafessa Williams – “Black Lightning”
Oliver Stark – “9-1-1”
Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”
Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale “
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – “The Flash”
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow “
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – “Jane the Virgin”
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Joe Keery – “Stranger Things”
Kevin Hart – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”
Mark Ruffalo – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Charlie Heaton – “Stranger Things”
Katie McGrath – “Supergirl”
Nick Jonas – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Taika Waititi – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Tom Hiddleston – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”
SUMMER
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
“Adrift”
“Incredibles 2”
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
“Life of the Party”
“Ocean’s 8”
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Alden Ehrenreich – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
Donald Glover – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Julian Dennison – “Deadpool 2”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”
Sam Claflin – “Adrift”
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Melissa McCarthy – “Life of the Party”
Sandra Bullock – “Ocean’s 8”
Shailene Woodley – “Adrift”
Zazie Beetz – “Deadpool 2”
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
“Beat Shazam”
“Cobra Kai”
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“The Bold Type”
“Total Bellas”
Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)
Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”
Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Katie Stevens – “The Bold Type”
Meghann Fahy – “The Bold Type”
Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Xolo Maridueña – “Cobra Kai”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
Back To You – Selena Gomez
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin
Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
Nice For What – Drake
One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Charlie Puth
Kane Brown
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zayn
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Charlie Puth – The Voicenotes Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour
Jay–Z and Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour
Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More – The Championship Tour
Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour
Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
The Merrell Twins
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Cameron Dallas
Collins Key
Joey Graceffa
Ryan Higa
The Dolan Twins
Tyler Oakley
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
Collins Key
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
The Dolan Twins
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Anitta
Chloe x Halle
Erika Costell
Jack & Jack
Johnny Orlando
Noah Schnacky
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star(#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)
Dulce Candy
James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)
Shay Mitchell
Zoella
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)
Anna Kendrick
Chrissy Teigen
Kumail Nanjiani
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
Ryan Reynolds
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Dwayne Johnson
John Mayer
Justin Timberlake
Lucy Hale
Selena Gomez
Will Smith
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Ethan Dolan
Grayson Dolan
Kendall Jenner
Meghan Trainor
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
DanTDM
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
The Dolan Twins
The Merrell Twins
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)
Baby Ariel
Holly H (Holly Horne)
Loren Gray
Mackenzie Ziegler
Sofia Santino
Valentina Schulz
OTHER
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Blake Lively
Chadwick Boseman
Harry Styles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Migos
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
Lauren Jauregui
Olivia Holt
Selena Gomez
Yara Shahidi
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Chadwick Boseman
Chris Hemsworth
Cole Sprouse
Grant Gustin
Shawn Mendes
Zac Efron
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideogame)
Fire Emblem Heroes
Fortnite
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)
#BLINKS
#BTSArmy
#CNCOwners
#Directioners
#Harmonizers
#Swifties
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
Cheryl Burke
Derek Hough
Jenna Dewan
Les Twins
Maddie Ziegler
tWitch
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Jaden Smith
Kaia Gerber
Romeo Beckham
