Teaser: Underground Executive Producer John Legend To Guest Star As Renowned Abolitionist!

President Trump might want to catch this week’s episode of WGN America’s Underground – for purely educational purposes if nothing else.

In this week’s episode, Whiteface, John Legend – an executive producer on the show – will guest star as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass as he attends a Philadelphia party to discuss the cause when events turn chaotic.

Los Angeles, Monday, April 3, 2017 – “Underground” Executive Producer John Legend guest stars as the iconic abolitionist, orator and author Frederick Douglass, in an all new episode of WGN America’s critically acclaimed drama, “Underground,” airing Wednesday, April 5 at 10:00 pm. In this special episode entitled “Whiteface,” written by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and directed by Kate Woods, Cato (Alano Miller) hosts a prestigious party in Philadelphia attended by Frederick Douglass and other prominent abolitionists to discuss the cause, when it unexpectedly breaks into chaos. A raid at Georgia’s (Jasika Nicole) boarding house leads Elizabeth (Jessica de Gouw) to learn something so shocking that it threatens to forever change their friendship, while Clara (DeWanda Wise) seeks advice from Ernestine (Amirah Vann) on how to master the art of seduction. Meanwhile, Patty Cannon (Sadie Stratton) and her crew try to do everything in their power to convince August (Christopher Meloni) to help them find Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and an emotional reunion between Rosalee and Noah (Aldis Hodge) is quickly superseded by the plan’s next phase.

In addition to executive producing and guest starring in “Underground,” John Legend wrote a new, original song for the show’s second season, “In America,” co-written by Dave Tozer, now available for sale and stream.

Once enslaved, Frederick Douglass escaped his life in bondage and ultimately became one of the primary leaders of the abolitionist movement. Douglass was known internationally as a renowned activist and human rights leader.

From Sony Pictures Television, “Underground” is created and written by Misha Green (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Heroes”) and Joe Pokaski (“Heroes,” “Daredevil”), who serve as Executive Producers alongside Emmy-winning director Anthony Hemingway (“The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “Treme”); Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, I Am Legend) of Weed Road Pictures; Tory Tunnell (King Arthur, Holy Rollers) and Joby Harold (King Arthur, Edge of Tomorrow) of Safehouse Pictures; John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius of Get Lifted Film Co (La Land, Southside with You); and Mark Taylor (“MadTV”).

