Synchronizing Our Watches Trailer: The Shape of Water!

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

The final red band trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water premiered today during a Facebook chat in which del Toro answered fans’ questions.

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water will be in theaters beginning on December 8th.

IN THEATERS DECEMBER 8

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Screenplay by: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor

Story by: Guillermo del Toro

Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins,

Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer

Visit The Shape Of Water on our WEBSITE: https://theshapeofwaterthemovie.com

Like The Shape Of Water on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/theshapeofwa…

Follow The Shape Of Water on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/shapeofwater

#TheShapeofWater

Connect with Fox Searchlight Online

Visit the Fox Searchlight WEBSITE: http://foxsearchlight.com/

Like Fox Searchlight on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/foxsearchlight

Follow Fox Searchlight on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/foxsearchlight

Like this: Like Loading...