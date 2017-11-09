Synchronizing Our Watches Trailer: The Shape of Water!

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.
The final red band trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water premiered today during a Facebook chat in which del Toro answered fans’ questions.
Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water will be in theaters beginning on December 8th.
From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Screenplay by: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor
Story by: Guillermo del Toro
Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins,
Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer
