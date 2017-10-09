Supergirl Kicks off its 3rd Season! Michelle’s Episode 1 Review/Recap (SPOILERS!)

The CW Network kicks of its new season of TV this week with the return of Supergirl. While I loved season one and two of Supergirl, I have to admit I always end up bailing at around episode 10 or 11. The CW’s awful scheduling just breaks the show and honestly, I think it’d work a lot better as a 13 or 16 episode show then a full 22 eps. I say this up front so you all know I don’t know how last season ended. The episode was fairly “dark” and “depressing,” which are two words I never want to associate with Supergirl. I felt like I was watching an episode of Arrow. Supergirl returns Monday, October 9, 2017.

Do not read this if you don’t want to be spoiled. Recap starts in the next paragraph.

Recap

After the events of last season, Kara (Melissa Benoist) is in a dark place. She pretty much cuts all emotional ties with her friends and focuses on being Supergirl. As she tells Alex (Chyler Leigh) Kara is a weepy mess, but Supergirl is strong and fearless and she’d much rather be that girl than a vulnerable human. Kara is so far gone that she’s fighting with Jimmy over her lack of drive. She tells Jimmy that being Kara is a waste of time and quits her job.

Meanwhile Lena (Katie McGrath) is going up against her rival Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar) a ruthless business man who basically wants to destroy part of National City so he can continue to build his real estate empire. Can poor Adrian find a role where he’s NOT a smooth talking sleezeball? He does it so well, but just once I’d like to see him be a good guy. After Jimmy (Mehcad Brooks) embarrasses him during a Catco board meeting, he decides he’s had enough and tries to buy the company only to get out maneuvered by Lena. Lena tells Kara that she can’t run the company without her. I’m sure this will lead to conflicts between Jimmy and Kara in upcoming episodes.

Other than a lot of the Lena/Morgan set up and Kara moping not much else happens in the episode. The main villain of the week turns out to be a military sub that uses cloaking technology from the Daxomites. At the unveiling of a Supergirl statue, Morgan tries to destroy the area to make room for his new construction. After Supergirl stops the attack she tells Morgan that she knows he was behind it (how, who knows?) and that she would be watching him.

What’s Good About The Episode?

I loved the Alex/Maggie (Floriana Lima) relationship.

The ending gave me hope that this “darker” tone isn’t going to last and we’re going to get the nice, hopeful Kara back in the next episode.

I always thought Supergirl was a beautiful looking show but there was a beautiful shot of Supergirl hovering above the city, with her cape flowing that inspired a sense of awe.

The opening dream sequence is gorgeous.

There’s a funny moment with Cat on the TV Monitor calling people who deny Climate Change idiots. I’m sure it’s going to tick off the conservative snowflakes.

What’s not so good?

The tone. One of the reasons I love Supergirl is, it’s a welcome respite from all the other “darker” super hero shows. So this episode felt weird. However it was appropriate because she did just lose Mon’El. So grieving is natural.

This is very much an Episode 1. Not much happens and it felt like it was a “reset,” “fresh start” episode.

While I like the Kara/Morgan relationship it felt shoved in this episode.

Final Comments

While the tone of the episode felt off, it was necessary to show how Kara copes with grief and hopefully it’ll be contained to just this episode. This felt very much like a season opener where not much happens at all and it didn’t do much to make me want to tune in to next week’s episode, however I love this cast and I generally love the tone and feel of the Supergirl, but based on this episode I’m not sure where this season is going to go. Which is actually a good thing, they didn’t telegraph much here and that’s sort of refreshing.

Final Grade B

