SundanceTV to Co-Produce Female Divorce Lawyer Drama with BBC One!

SundanceTV is set to co-produce the original drama series The split with BBC One.

Set in London, the series follows three sisters – two of whom are divorce lawyers working for rival firms – who have to deal with the return, after some thirty years, of their estranged father.

Creative and production talent from such productions as The Hour, Broadchurch, Humans, and Black Mirror will work on the series – which will air exclusively on SundanceTV in the U.S. and, following its linear TV run, Sundance Now.

SUNDANCETV TO CO-PRODUCE "THE SPLIT" — DRAMA SERIES WITH BBC ONE FROM BAFTA AND EMMY® AWARD WINNING SCREENWRITER ABI MORGAN AND PRODUCED BY JANE FEATHERSTONE'S SISTER PICTURES

Jessica Hobbs On Board To Direct

Following Its Linear Airings, Series To Stream on Sundance Now in the U.S.

“The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret.

The secret of a happy divorce is a proper settlement.”

PASADENA, CA AND LONDON – JANUARY 13, 2017 – SundanceTV today announced from the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour a co-production partnership with BBC One for a new drama series “The Split,” from Emmy® Award-winning writer Abi Morgan (“River,” “Suffragette,” “The Hour”) and produced by Jane Featherstone’s (“Broadchurch, “River,” “Humans”) Sister Pictures, and Lucy Dyke (“Black Mirror”). The six-episode series is slated to go into production in the UK later in 2017 and will be directed by Jessica Hobbs (“River,” “Broadchurch”). Following its finale on SundanceTV, “The Split” will be available for streaming exclusively in the U.S. on Sundance Now, the AMC Networks-owned streaming service featuring the best in independent film, documentaries, TV and original programming.

“The Split” examines the fast-paced world of high-powered female divorce lawyers through the lens of three sisters – Hannah, Nina and the youngest, Rose. Hannah and Nina are leading divorce and family law lawyers working for rival firms, while Rose is still searching for her place in life. The lives of the sisters and their mother, face disruption when their estranged father/husband Oscar returns after a 30-year absence.

Set in London, the capital of international high profile divorces, “The Split” sees personal and professional lives intertwine through surprising cases, scandalous affairs and big-figure settlements, as the drama examines the very fabric of 21st century marriage, the meaning of commitment and the nature of the ever-changing idea of family.

“The remarkable creative team of Abi Morgan, Jane Featherstone, and Jessica Hobbs have tapped into an incredibly original, witty, poignant and compelling look at the world of divorce –in this case, through the lens of a family. We’re very excited to be back in partnership with the BBC to bring this new drama to Sundance TV and Sundance Now,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said, “I am thrilled SundanceTV will co-produce ‘The Split’ with BBC One. This Abi Morgan original tells a powerful and contemporary story which will have universal appeal. I’m delighted it will be seen by a global audience.”

“I couldn’t be happier that Sundance have come on board ‘The Split’ as this feels like the perfect home for this emotional and entertaining exploration of love, marriage and divorce with Abi bringing her trademark wit, insight and truth to our brilliant and strong women fighting to try and work out how to survive modern life.”

In addition to Abi Morgan who is lead writer on the series, Jane Eden (“The Dumping Ground”) and Louise Ironside (“River City”) are on board to pen an episode. Jessica Hobbs (“River,” “Broadchurch”) will direct. The series will be executive produced by Sister Pictures Founder Jane Featherstone, creator Abi Morgan and Jessica Hobbs with Lucy Richer for the BBC. It will be produced by Lucy Dyke.

BBC Worldwide are handling international distribution.

