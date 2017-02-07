Sun, Sea and Ransom Trailer: Snatched!

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the new comedy adventure SNATCHED, which also features Ike Barinholtz (“Neighbors”), Wanda Sykes (“Bad Moms”) and Joan Cusack (“Working Girl”).
In Theaters – May 12, 2017
Cast: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni
Directed by: Jonathan Levine
Written by: Katie Dippold
Music by: Theodore Shapiro & Chris Bacon
Produced by: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson
