Sun, Sea and Ransom Trailer: Snatched!

Emily and her mom go on an exotic vacation together after Emily’s boyfriend dumps her the night before they were to leave.

What else could go wrong? How about being kidnapped?

20th Century Fox’s action comedy Snatched stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. It opens on May 12th. Check out the new trailer after the break.

Snatched | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX – YouTube

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the new comedy adventure SNATCHED, which also features Ike Barinholtz (“Neighbors”), Wanda Sykes (“Bad Moms”) and Joan Cusack (“Working Girl”). In Theaters – May 12, 2017 Cast: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni Directed by: Jonathan Levine Written by: Katie Dippold Music by: Theodore Shapiro & Chris Bacon Produced by: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson Watch the Red Band Trailer: http://fox.co/SnatchedTrailer Connect with Snatched Online:

